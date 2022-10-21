Nelson-Atkins, City Barrel unite to create exclusive beer to support art in Kansas City

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is partnering with City Barrel Brewing to bring an exclusive drink themed to the museum.

The new pale ale called “Creative Juice” debuts on Oct. 28 at the museum’s Tivoli Halloween event in Atkins Auditorium for those attending the screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”

As a part of the grand reveal of the beer, there are several launch events in the works from the Nelson and City Barrel. Possible locations include the art museum, City Barrel’s taproom, UpDown in the Crossroads and Chicken ‘N Pickle.

“This partnership brings together two local organizations that share a desire to enlighten as well as entertain Kansas Citians,” Julian Zugazagoitia, director of the Nelson-Atkins Museum, said in a statement. “The Nelson-Atkins contributes to the creative fabric of Kansas City, which is reflected in the beautiful artwork on the can, as well as the refreshing taste of the beer. It’s whimsical and fun, and after the past two years I think we could all use a bit of fun.”

The beer will be sold at multiple locations and liquor stores throughout Kansas City, including at the museum and at City Barrel’s brewery in the Crossroads. Proceeds from each sale will go to the museum. A representative with The Nelson said they plan to sell “Creative Juice” at the museum for at least a year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with such an iconic Kansas City organization,” James Stutsman, co-founder of City Barrel Brewing, said in a statement. “With this collaboration, we hope to highlight the fun of art and the beauty of beer—and vice versa.”