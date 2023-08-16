Nelly to perform at first-ever Big 12 Football Championship halftime show in Arlington

Crank up the air conditioning at AT&T Stadium this fall because it’s going to be “Hot in Herre.”

The Big 12 Conference announced that Nelly will perform at the organization’s championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The game is set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Marching bands from both of the championship contending schools will join the three-time Grammy-winning rapper in participating at the show.

“We are thrilled to announce Nelly will be joining our school’s marching bands to perform at the first-ever Big 12 Football Championship halftime show,” commissioner Brett Yormark said in a press release.

Nelly is no stranger to performing at football championships, having performed twice at Super Bowls in 2001 and 2004.

The Austin-born rapper found success with his 2000 album “Country Grammar” and has had continued musical success ever since. Nelly has also portrayed a football player alongside Adam Sandler in the movie “The Longest Yard” from 2005.

Tickets for the Big 12 Football Championship went on sale over the weekend and are available to purchase online. Tickets start at $99.