Nelly Korda withdraws from JM Eagle LA Championship, putting quest for six straight LPGA titles on hold

Nelly Korda’s quest for six straight victories will have to wait. The World No. 1 announced on social media that she has withdrawn from this week’s JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club. Korda put out a statement on social media. On Sunday, Korda became the third woman in LPGA history to win five consecutive starts on tour, making her fifth a major title at the Chevron Championship.

“It was not an easy decision,” Korda wrote. “After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season.”

Nelly Korda has withdrawn from the @JMEagleLAChamp. Benedetta Moresco will replace Korda in the field. — LPGA Media (@LPGAMedia) April 22, 2024

Korda became the first American woman to capture five or more wins in the same LPGA season since Juli Inkster in 1999. At age 25, she’s also the youngest American to win a second LPGA major since Juli Inkster in 1984.

The tour takes a week off after the LA Championship before starting a two-week swing in New Jersey with the Cognizant Founders Cup, May 9-12, at Upper Montclair Country Club.

No player in the history of the LPGA has won six consecutive starts.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek