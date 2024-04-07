Nelly Korda, aiming for a fourth straight LPGA win, faces Leona Maguire in final at T-Mobile Match Play

Can Nelly Korda make it four in a row?

On Sunday, she won’t need to fend off an entire field to claim another LPGA title. This time, she’ll need to outduel Leona Maguire in the championship at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Maguire has been the best golfer this week. After 54 holes of stroke play, she was at 6 under, three better than the field. When the format flipped to match play Saturday, Maguire beat Sei Young Kim 3 and 2 in the semifinals after knocking out Moriya Jutanugarn 4 and 3 earlier in the day.

Korda, meamwhile, was 1 under after the first three days but then topped Angel Yin 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals and Narin An 4 and 3 in the semis.

2024 T-Mobile Match Play

Leona Maguire plays a shot on the seventh hole in her semifinal match against Sei Young Kim at the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The match play event stretched over five days and had a new format in 2024, with the first two days consisting of 36 holes of stroke play with a cut to the top 65 and ties. After the third round Friday, there was a second cut to the top eight players, who were then seeded in a match-play bracket with No. 1 taking on No. 8, No. 2 taking on No. 7 and so on.

If Korda can win Sunday, she’ll make it four wins in four straight starts, including three in the last three weeks after winning the Ford Championship in Arizona and the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship near Los Angeles. She also won in January at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

The longest winning streak on the LPGA is five, with Nancy Lopez first doing it in 1978 and Annika Sorenstam over the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

The LPGA is off next week and then it’s the first women’s major of 2024 at the Chevron Championship.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek