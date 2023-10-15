Nelly Celebrates 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Ashanti's 43rd Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'Love Ya!'

Nelly called Ashanti one of "the hardest working women" he knows in his tribute

Paras Griffin/Getty Ashanti and Nelly attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Pierre "P" Thomas in 2023

Happy birthday, Ashanti!

Nelly celebrated his girlfriend's 43rd birthday with a sweet tribute post shared on Instagram Friday.

"One time for the birthday girl," the musician, 48, wrote alongside a video that featured various images and clips of the couple spending time together, soundtracked by his song "Birthday Girl" with Chris Lane.

"Such a beautiful, incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti," he continued. "Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"

In the comments section, Ashanti responded to her beau, writing: "Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!!🥰😘 love ya!!!!"

Nelly and Ashanti first dated in 2003. They later broke up a decade later, before reuniting after another 10 years.

Rumors of a reconciliation first began to swirl after the two musicians were spotted together over the last several months.

In May, the pair appeared at the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, and in June, Ashanti brought Nelly out on stage during her Las Vegas show at the Palms Casino Resort, where the duo performed “Body on Me."

The month prior, the pair was seen at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Following the fight, video footage captured them holding hands.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Ashanti, Nelly

Last month, Nelly finally confirmed the speculation that the two had reconciled during an appearance on the Boss Moves with Rasheeda show streaming on Philo.

"I think it surprised both of us,” the "Hot in Herre" crooner said at the time.

"We both were pretty much doing what we do,” he continued. “But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, 'Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.' We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that."

Later that same day, Ashanti attended the 2023 MTV VMAs, where she carried a personalized clutch printed with a photo of Nelly.

"We are in a great space," the Grammy winner told PEOPLE on the carpet of the annual music awards show. "Everything is positive. [We're] having a lot of fun."

