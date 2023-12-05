Who is Nella Rose? YouTuber becomes the second celebrity to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity 2023

Nella Rose became the second star to be voted out of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Monday (December 4).

The YouTuber held her hands to her mouth in shock as her name was announced on the ITV show. It has since been reported that she refused to do the normally scheduled interviews on daytime TV the following morning (Tuesday, December 5).

Lorraine Kelly told viewers on her ITV morning show Lorraine: “I can tell you what's coming up following Nella's jungle exit last night. It's a shame she's not talking to anybody, but anyway, I'm going to be joined by [fellow contestant] Nick Pickard’s girlfriend, Sarah."

The influencer’s 17 days in the Australian jungle had been controversial after her rows with fellow campmates Nigel Farage and Fred Siriex led to 2,000 Ofcom complaints.

Rose said a fond farewell to all her campmates as she left the jungle. During her post-elimination talk with hosts Ant and Dec, she later explained that “heightened emotions” in the camp caused the rows. Rose, who followed jockey Frankie Dettori in leaving the jungle, had clashed with Siriex when he said he was old enough to be her father.

Ant and Dec also discussed her row with former Brexit leader Farage over immigration and racism.

After she saw the clips of the clashes, Rose said: “Oh my God, you used everything. I am not usually put in situations where people don't have opinions in the same walk of life.

“So when they have different mindsets, and I hear them, I'm shocked because I'm not used to hearing people think like this.”

Who is Nella Rose?

Haters gonnnn hate, but Nella rose is a QUEEEEEN 👑#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Q1ilsWwFLp — Kimmie Bwn (@K_BWN92) November 19, 2023

Ornella Rose Hollela moved to the UK when she was seven. Both her parents have passed away, her mother in 2016 and her father in 2020.

While studying at the University of Leicester, she started a YouTube channel and gained 750,000 subscribers. These days, she is found mostly on TikTok, where she has one million followers.

She once said she did not enjoy her days as a student, revealing her family had compelled her to study.

However, she graduated with a 2.1 degree in sociology.

Her videos mostly take the vlog format and focus on hair tutorials, shopping, her life, and holidays. This growing fame has led her to present parts of the Brit Awards, Catfish UK, The Pink Courtroom, and Tapped Out.

In addition, she won YouTuber of the Year at the PrettyLittleThing Influencer Awards in 2020 before winning Best Media Personality at the 2022 MOBOs.

Her infectious personality helped her attract a keen following before I'm A Celebrity began.

“Nella Rose isn’t just a YouTuber she’s an icon, if she ain’t winning I ain’t watching,” Moll Haggath wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

🤣 Nella Rose is gonna be hilarious on #ImACelebrity .

I hope the UK public loves her and it propels her to become a National Celeb. pic.twitter.com/KFu9zdwiyL — R. (@alrhemist) November 19, 2023

R. posted on the social media site: “I hope the UK public loves her and it propels her to become a national celeb.”

Legendary DJ Tony Blackburn was less encouraging, echoing other viewers' thoughts. “I found Nella Rose rather loud and over the top but, hopefully, after this evening's trial, she will calm down. It’s going to be a good three weeks,” he posted.

Where was Nella Rose born?

Rose was born in Belgium on July 20, 1997, and is also of Congolese descent.

She speaks fluent French as well as English.