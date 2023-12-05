Nella Rose justifies I'm A Celebrity spat with Fred Sirieix

YouTube star Nella Rose has justified her row with Fred Sirieix - saying the First Dates star shouldn’t have “brought up a sensitive subject.”

Early in the series, the 26-year-old star fell out with Sirieix when he told her he was old enough to be her father.

Rose, who has lost both her parents, did not say anything at the time but later confronted Sirieix, 51, saying: “Don’t bring up my dead parents, are you stupid?”

Rose said she didn’t want to interact with him for the rest her time in the jungle as his words had offended her.

The row sparked outrage online, with fans saying she was being unfair to Sirieix, who had meant no offence. It also garnered more than 800 Ofcom complaints.

Rose was eliminated on Monday night, and she told presenters Ant and Dec how she felt about the row.

"I just feel like in the middle of an argument, or in the middle of a disagreement, you shouldn't bring up sensitive topics.

"And I feel like, in the middle of a disagreement, he brought up a sensitive topic. I didn't understand why he would do that."

As she was asked if there could have been a misunderstanding, she said: "It could have been, but things are so heightened in the jungle that everything is a big thing."

When asked about how she felt being in the jungle with people from all walks of life, Rose said: "I'm not usually put in situations where I'm around people that don't have the same kind of walk of life as me.

"So when they have different mindsets, and I hear them, I'm shocked because I'm like, 'People think like this'.

"I automatically have to say something about it, because to me it's just kind of shocking sometimes."

Discussing former Ukip leader Farage, she added: “I think that Nigel is an amazing person, until he speaks about what he really believes in, and it’s like, ‘You’re a cool guy but why do you think like that?'”

Rose was the second celebrity voted off the show after jockey Frankie Dettori having received the fewest votes from the public.

Story continues

During Monday’s episode and before the first live eviction, Rose said she did not “want anyone to leave” the show, including Farage and Sirieix.

The internet personality said: “As annoying as they are, I love the drama. I live for it.”

Also in Monday’s instalment, Josie Gibson said she found it “highly annoying” to be camp chef while Sirieix was “constantly” looking over her shoulder.

This Morning host Gibson, 38, took over from Sirieix, who has spent decades working in the hospitality sector.

Also in the episode, Tony Bellew spoke about his career as a boxer and discussed the reason he retired.

The former WBC cruiserweight champion said: “It’s so dangerous. A professional boxer – it’s estimated that he will get hit in the head 50,000 times a year… that’s going to catch up with me at some point.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.