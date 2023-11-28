Nella Rose ‘disappointed’ in Nigel Farage after cultural appropriation comments

Nella Rose has said she is “disappointed” in Nigel Farage following a conversation about cultural appropriation on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The YouTube creator has previously accused the GB news presenter of wanting people like her “gone” from the UK after she spoke to him about remarks he had made about reducing immigration numbers.

During Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV1 reality show, the campmates were talking about the Jamaican patois pronunciation of water.

Former UK Independence Party leader Farage, 59, said that some would say it is “cultural appropriation” to speak the word in a local dialect if the individual is white.

Internet personality Rose, 26, asked Farage to explain what he meant, to which he said: “If a white person does a black accent, that’s considered to be a crime. That they should be cancelled for it.”

Rose responded: “It depends on what context. If you’re taking the piss, then you’re taking the piss, but if you’re not then you’re not.”

Farage then said it was “can’t win territory”.

Explaining what the term means, Farage added: “It’s rather like if you go to a fancy dress party, dress as something, and now the press will say it’s cultural appropriation… dress as a Mexican or whatever it is.”

Later on, away from the campmates, Farage said: “There just seems, to me, to be this most enormous confusion as to what you can and can’t do, what you can and can’t wear.

“I mean to be honest with you, I’m no further forwards as to what’s acceptable and what’s not.”

Following the conversation, Rose said to camera: “When Nigel was speaking about the cultural appropriation, I was just so disappointed in him, because we’ve been getting along so well and vibing, and I was honestly saddened and disappointed by that.”

As well as clashing with Farage, Rose has previously had a heated conversation with First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

The 51-year-old remarked that he was old enough to be Rose’s father and the internet star, who has lost both her parents, did not say anything at the time but later confronted Sirieix, saying: “Don’t bring up my dead parents, are you stupid?”

She also said she no longer wanted to speak to him and would not eat any food he had prepared.

Following an apology, Nella told Sirieix: “I accept your apology but let’s not be friends, how about that?”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.