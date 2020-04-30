Nekesa Mumbi Moody Is New Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter announced Thursday that Nekesa Mumbi Moody was named its new editorial director. Her appointment comes after Matt Belloni stepped down April 6 following clashes with company leadership over editorial strategy. He was with the company for 14 years.

“The Hollywood Reporter has consistently produced some of the most important, informative and revealing stories about the entertainment industry. I’m thrilled to join and look forward to building on the incredible work of its journalists as Hollywood finds itself facing new challenges amid historic change,” said Moody in a statement.

