'Neither a Post Nor a Status': Kamal Nath Downplays EC Revoking His 'Star Campaigner' Status for MP Bypolls

A day after Election Commission revoked the "star campaigner" status of former MP CM Kamal Nath for bypolls, the Congress leader said that he would comment on the decision after 10th November, adding that star campaigner is neither a post nor a status.

The Election Commission on Friday took a note of breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour" and had revoked the "star campaigner" status of Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

In an order, the Commission said, "...for repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct and for completely disregarding the advisory issued to him, the Commission hereby revokes the status of leader of political party (Star Campaigner) of Kamal Nath, Ex-Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect for the current Bye-elections of Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh." It said no permission will be granted by authorities to Nath as a star campaigner.

Kamal Nath in a response to the decision said, “Star campaigner is neither a post nor a status. I don't want to comment on EC's decision, will comment only after 10th Nov. In the end, public matters the most & they know everything.”

The EC said it has carefully considered the matter and has observed with "displeasure that Kamal Nath despite being a leader of a political party is repeatedly violating the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and breaching the ethical and dignified behaviour". The Commission referred to his remarks against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He had used the words "mafia" and "milawat khor" against a political rival at a recent campaigning event. Last week, the EC had asked Nath not to use words like "item" in campaigning.

He had used the jibe to hit out at state minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi at a rally. This is not for the first time that the EC has taken such a stern action against political leaders.

In the last Delhi polls, the EC had removed Union minister Anurag Thakur and local MP Parvesh Verma as star campaigners. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was barred from campaigning for 48 hours by the poll watchdog.

The Congress said that it will move the SC against the Election Commission's decision to revoke the ‘star campaigner’ status of its senior leader Kamal Nath ahead of November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Congress' Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha told reporters on Friday here that a petition will be filed in the Apex Court as soon as possible.