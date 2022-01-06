Neither extreme COVID tribe has it right. As omicron spreads, here’s a middle path

When it comes to COVID-19, what tribe are you in?

Are you mostly back to normal, never wearing a mask, unconcerned if you or your loved ones catch the sweeping omicron variant because even if you do, it’ll be mild?

Or are you ever-vigilant, avoiding crowds and even loved ones, angry that the federal government reduced its recommended quarantine period?

Most of us are in the middle. But as in our polarized politics, the two extremes draw the most attention and fuel an unresolvable debate. True believers mock the other side for its perceived stupidity, either for ignoring the threat or being unable to sensibly calculate risk.

But if you look past them, you see a general consensus among the rest of us. Most are living according to our personal tolerance for risk. Our decisions are based on our health or that of our families.

There’s some divide on what to emphasize going forward. Many want to protect the vulnerable, and they’re willing to curtail their lives a bit to contribute. Others say its past time to mitigate the tradeoffs of pandemic life: depression, economic uncertainty and the damage done to children by school closures and lack of social connection.

Most of us are vaccinated. We need more, especially when it comes to boosters. But 62% of Americans have gotten their initial shots. And in older, more vulnerable age groups, the share is even higher.

There’s a sensible platform, if any politician wants to step away from the edge.

Stop obsessing about case counts; omicron spreads rapidly but is milder than previous versions of this coronavirus. Hospitalization levels are the metrics that matter.

If you’re sick or exposed, get tested and isolate yourself.

Help exhausted healthcare workers and strained hospitals by getting vaccinated and boosted to prevent the worst cases.

Wear masks, but realize their limits, especially the cloth variety most people use. Let’s get people more KN95s and better.

Stop with over-cautious event cancellations or school closures.

Accept that the vaccinated should live with what risk they find acceptable. Don’t scold others because they think differently than you.

Any takers?

