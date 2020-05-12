Neinstein LLP Issues Class Action Lawsuit Against Long-Term Care Provider, Chartwell, for alleged Failures in Outbreak Planning and Response to COVID-19.

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers, a firm based in downtown Toronto, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Chartwell Retirement Residences and Long Term Care Homes for their alleged failures in outbreak planning, precautions and response relating to COVID-19, which resulted in preventable resident deaths and unnecessary suffering for their family members.

The Firm believes that when we entrust our loved ones to a Long-Term Care Home, we place our most valuable and vulnerable assets in their care. When preventable harm occurs, that trust is broken.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of representative Plaintiff Albino Pugliese, who lost his mother, Teresa Pugliese, when she contracted COVID-19 while living in a Chartwell Home. The proposed class action is brought on behalf of all persons who live or lived at a Chartwell Home from January 10, 2020 to the end of the pandemic date, which is currently unknown. The proposed class members also include the family members of those residents.

Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers alleges that the facilities had systemic failures including inadequate infection outbreak planning, inadequate screening and testing of residents, staff and visitors, inappropriate isolation and control measures, insufficient staff levels, failures to transport patients to hospital and lack of appropriate PPE for residents and staff. The proposed class action has not yet been certified.

Families of loved ones who resided at a Chartwell Home should contact Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers for information or visit their website: click here

