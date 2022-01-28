‘Neil Young is a hero’: Backlash grows against Spotify over decision to support Joe Rogan

Roisin O'Connor
·3 min read

Furious Neil Young fans are backing the singer and pledging to cancel their Spotify subscriptions after the streaming service refused to back down over its Joe Rogan podcast.

The 76-year-old’s music has been removed from Spotify after he protested against the spread of misinformation about coronavirus on The Joe Rogan Experience, which is one of the platform’s most popular shows.

This week, Young published a since-removed open letter addressed to his manager and record label, which said: “With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, [The Joe Rogan Experience], which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence.

“Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

He added: “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Young said Rogan’s podcast was spreading “false information” about Covid-19 vaccines that was “potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them”.

A Spotify spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday 26 January that Young’s music was being removed from its platform. His music has since been returned to SiriusXM in the US.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

“Siding with Joe Rogan over Neil Young has to be history’s greatest L [loss],” one fan wrote in a widely shared tweet.

“Neil Young is a hero. That’s all. That’s the tweet,” activist and author Amy Siskind wrote.

“If all artists were as punk rock as Neil Young maybe we wouldn’t be getting absolutely screwed by corporate streaming companies,” musician Margo Price tweeted.

British singer Kate Nash commented: “I really admire Neil Young for pulling his music from Spotify.”

Writer and comedian Tom Scharpling wrote: “Love the clowns who are laughing as if Neil Young ever thought Spotify would drop Joe Rogen. The guy took a stand, put his money where his mouth is. Forced a s****y company to make a true colours-revealing decision. This is just one of the many reasons Neil is an all-timer.”

Comedian Christopher Titus said he had deleted his Spotify account, commenting: “[Spotify] pulled all comics stuff a month ago because they didn’t want to pay them and I’m not up for supporting insane disinformation. Listening to Neil Young.”

The Independent has contacted Spotify for comment.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators,” the streaming service said in its statement yesterday.

“We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

Earlier this month, 270 members of the science and medical community wrote an open letter to Spotify, saying that Rogan allowing the claims to go unchecked can “damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals”.

“This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform,” the letter stated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre

  • Sask. Roughrider Jay Dearborn preparing for Olympic debut in bobsleigh

    A serious injury at training camp and a season-ending pandemic might make even the most-seasoned CFL veteran throw their hands up in despair. But not Jay Dearborn. While he was sidelined from playing as a defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Dearborn started training with Bobsleigh Canada, and eventually won a seat on Canada's national team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. When he returned to play for the Riders this year, Dearborn said his fellow teammates were surprised to he

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign five-time all-star kicker Rene Paredes

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov

  • Analysis: LeBron feels great, on pace to pass Kareem

    When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Brooklyn, it'll put him up to 36,387 in his career. That'll be exactly 2,000 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Start the countdown. It's no longer be a question of if James will pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, but when. At his current pace, it’s possible that James may move into the No. 1 spot by this time next season, maybe even a bit earlier. “As I’ve continued to climb the ranks,

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Hornets' 158 points season-high in NBA, most for franchise

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Coyotes in 'advanced talks' to make NCAA arena interim home

    The Arizona Coyotes may need to aggressively lean on NHL revenue sharing over the next few seasons with a move to a 5,000-seat arena.

  • Grundstrom lifts Kings to 3-2 win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Cal Petersen made 23 saves to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing streak to start a six-game trip. Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils and Damon Severson had two assists. Jon Gillies, coming off his first win since 2018 the previous night, had 34 saves. Gill

  • Virus outbreak spreading in Norway's cross-country ski team

    OSLO, Norway (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak is spreading inside the powerful Norwegian cross-country skiing team, with double Olympic champion Simen Hegstad Kruger becoming the third skier in two days to test positive ahead of the Beijing Games. Norway's team doctor, Øystein Andersen, told a news conference Thursday that Hegstad Kruger was self isolating and was not showing any symptoms. His positive test comes after two-time overall World Cup winner Heidi Weng was among two members of Norway's w

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Ban on transgender athletes advances in Indiana Legislature

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Who's in the driver's seat for NHL awards?

    Alex Ovechkin might not be the favourite, but he could bag both the Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard if his renaissance season continues.