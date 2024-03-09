Neil Warnock quits Aberdeen after reaching Scottish Cup semi-finals

Warnock’s first match in charge was a 2-1 defeat to Rangers last month (Getty Images)

Neil Warnock has stepped down as Aberdeen manager after just eight games in charge and less than an hour after guiding the club to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The 75-year-old came out of retirement last month after Barry Robson was sacked and was handed the job until the end of the season.

Warnock was winless in six Premiership games but his announcement comes after the Dons reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals following a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Warnock said he had decided to step down in midweek after urging Aberdeen to appoint a permanent manager.

"I only came up to try and steady the ship,” Warnock said. “Unfortunately we haven’t got the right results in the league.

"They’re well on their way to getting a new manager. I’ve been telling them they have to push forward now. I thought it was the right time.

"We decided in midweek that today was going to be the day. I’m glad I left on a high because the lads were fantastic today. I was quite proud of them.”

The former Sheffield United, QPR, Crystal Palace and Cardiff manager said his short spell at Aberdeen, and first job in Scotland, had been an “eye-opener”.

"I’ve told [the board] they need to get a manager in to look at the squad because I think it needs quite an overhaul in the summer,” he added.

"If anything, I’ve contributed to making them realise and get a move on. They’re very close down the line to get someone in now.

"I’ve met some great people. I’m just glad I got to a semi-final so the fans have something to look forward to. There’s some keyboard warriors, but that’s everywhere.

"I wanted to come up here and it has been a bit of a eye opener for me. I wish I had been here a year and had a couple of transfer windows."

Aberdeen stated that Warnock had "stepped aside" and chairman Dave Cormack added on the Dons’ website: "The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts.

"With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded."