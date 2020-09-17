Neil Warnock: Middlesbrough manager tests positive for coronavirus

Middlesbrough have announced that manager Neil Warnock has tested positive for coronavirus.

A club statement issued on Thursday morning confirmed that the 71-year-old returned a positive test following the club’s 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat on Tuesday, and will now remain in self-isolation until he has recovered.

The statement read: “The club can confirm that our manager Neil Warnock has returned a positive test for Covid-19 and will be spending a period in isolation in accordance with guidelines.

“Neil is in good spirits and we look forward to welcoming him back after his period in isolation.”