Neil Warnock: Aberdeen set to name Englishman as interim manager until summer

Neil Warnock has been linked with Aberdeen

Neil Warnock is expected to be named Aberdeen interim manager until the end of the season.

And a deal could be done in time for Warnock, 75, to be in the dugout when Aberdeen visit Rangers on Tuesday evening.

Barry Robson was dismissed last week after a year in charge at Pittodrie.

First team coach Peter Levein took caretaker charge for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Celtic, which left the Dons eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen are a point off the top six and host Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup last 16 on Saturday.