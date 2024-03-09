Neil Warnock: Aberdeen manager steps down after Scottish Cup win

Neil Warnock has stepped down as Aberdeen manager less than an hour after guiding the club to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Chairman Dave Cormack says the club are at "an advanced stage" in their search to replace him.

The 75-year-old was appointed just last month after the sacking of Barry Robson and has gone on to win two of his eight games - both of which came in the cup.

Warnock is the fifth boss to depart Pittodrie in the last three years.

The former Sheffield United manager, who exits with assistant Ronnie Jepson, failed to win any of his six league games, meaning he leaves Aberdeen 10th in the Scottish Premiership table.

"With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded," Cormack said in an Aberdeen statement.

Following their quarter-final victory over Kilmarnock, Warnock told BBC Scotland that the decision was mutual between himself and the board.

In the club's statement, he adds: "I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave [Cormack] and the board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment.

"It goes without saying that I had hoped I could've collected a few more league wins along the way, but I am also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup semi-finals. I hope they can now go on and lift the trophy.

"Ronnie [Jepson] and I can't thank the fans enough for their support while we've been here and we wish the club and the supporters all the very best for the remainder of the season and for the future."