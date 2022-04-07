Neil Solomon Named New CEO of PropertyForce

PropertyForce has experienced tremendous growth under the leadership of Neil Solomon

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / PropertyForce, the leader in virtual real estate, today announced that Neil Solomon has been named President and CEO. Oliver Seidler, who was previously CEO, will now settle into the role as Founder.

Solomon joined PropertyForce in 2020 and served as President. He has nearly 30 years of finance, operations and sales management experience, including more than 20 years of executive leadership. Prior to joining PropertyForce, Solomon was at City National Bank of Florida in Miami, where he served as Chief of Staff, Chief Development Officer, and Chief Investment Officer. He also served as Managing Director for Sandler O'Neill + Partners in New York and Managing Director for KBW in New York.

"In the first 14 years of PropertyForce history, we built an extraordinary company and brought on talented leaders such as Neil about two years ago. The success we've achieved in the past two years under Neil's guidance has been extraordinary," said Seidler. "I have complete confidence in his leadership, and I'm certain Neil will continue to drive the massive growth we've seen and will continue to see."

During Solomon's time at PropertyForce, he has played an integral role in growing the company's revenue from about $7 million to $17 million as of December 2021. In addition, he helped bring 40 additional jobs to South Florida in 2021 and expects to add another 50 by the end of 2022, increasing the team by more than 600% in two years. With this growth, Solomon is committed to giving back to the community and helping serve those in most need of support.

"I am extremely confident in the future of PropertyForce," said Solomon. "And I'm blessed to have this opportunity to foster growth for the company and all members of our team. Our unique, unrivaled culture is the driving force behind our success. Along with the entire executive team, I am looking forward to having PropertyForce continue to reach new heights."

Story continues

About PropertyForce

PropertyForce is a real estate investment firm with headquarters in Hallandale Beach, Fla., focused on simplifying and reinventing the process of real estate investing. Founded in 2006, PropertyForce has been committed to supporting investors in their search for their ideal properties while providing a competitive environment for our team to thrive and succeed. Our system allows us to streamline the entire process, delivering exclusive real estate investment properties to meet unique and individual needs.

Contact:

Yeleny Brody

ybrody@evclay.com

305-261-6222

SOURCE: PropertyForce





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/696583/Neil-Solomon-Named-New-CEO-of-PropertyForce



