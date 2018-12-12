Neil Robertson 'not surprised' as O'Sullivan pulls out of Scottish Open snooker

Neil Robertson beat Graeme Dott 6-5

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s decision to withdraw from this week’s Scottish Open has been backed by fellow professional Neil Robertson.

O’Sullivan overcame Mark Allen to win the UK Championship for a record seventh time in York on Sunday – just two days before he was due to face Daniel Wells in Glasgow.

That tight turnaround prompted the Rocket to pull out before competition got under way, a decision that has been greeted with sympathy from Robertson.

The Australian is the defending Scottish Open champion but admitted his head may have been turned if he was in O’Sullivan’s shoes, hoping quick turnarounds do not become a norm in the snooker schedule.

“I probably would have done the same with Ronnie if I’d won the UKs, I don’t think it’s right to have a Triple Crown event and then play in another competition two days later,” he said.

“With tournaments like the UKs, the Masters and the World Championships, there should be a break between events and hopefully World Snooker don’t fine Ronnie.

“He doesn’t deserve that and after a competition, you need the time mentally because it’s unfair for the spectators watching him.

“You could tell after the first couple of rounds he was finished mentally and that’s not fair on him to have to play matches in which you can’t give 100 per cent.

“Perhaps that’s something we can look at in the game, protect players who might be struggling.”

