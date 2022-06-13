Neil Patrick Harris Joins Doctor Who As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebrations

Neil Patrick Harris (Photo: Bruce Glikas via Getty Images)

Doctor Who has added another A-lister to its already-impressive cast ahead of the show’s upcoming 60th anniversary celebrations.

On Monday evening, it was confirmed that Neil Patrick Harris would be filming scenes that will air next year.

Neil Patrick is an Emmy and Tony award winner, whose on-screen credits include the shows How I Met Your Mother and A Series Of Unfortunate Events, as well as films like Gone Girl and The Matrix Resurrections.

Last year, he also appeared in It’s A Sin, written by Russell T Davies, who recently announced his own return as showrunner of Doctor Who.

Remaining vague on the details of Neil Patrick’s role, Russell said: “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait.”

However, he did tease that the Time Lord might have a brand new adversary, teasing: “Doctor beware!”

Last month, it was revealed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would succeed Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor when the long-running sci-fi show returns to our screens in 2023.

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies (Photo: Dave J Hogan via Getty Images)

The Scottish actor said of the role: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.”

Ncuti is the 14th actor to take on the character, who has previously been portrayed by the likes of Tom Baker, Colin Baker, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

He will be joined by a new companion played by Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, while David Tennant and Catherine Tate have also both confirmed a return to the franchise in an undisclosed capacity.

