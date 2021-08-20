Neil Patrick Harris and Husband David Burtka Selling $7.3 Million New York Home

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are saying goodbye to Harlem.

Harris, 48, and Burtka, 46, listed their $7.3 million home in Harlem, New York, on Friday with Vickey Barron and Pacey Barron of Compass.

The 8,000-sq. foot property was built in 1908, and has a storied history as a bed and breakfast, speakeasy, and girls' music school before Harris and Burtka called it home. The building was renovated by New York architect Jeffery Povero and Los Angeles-based interior designer Trace Lehnhoff before the stars moved in.

Although it was updated to fit the needs of a family space, the building still has its original molding, millwork, and 12-foot ceilings.

The house boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half-baths, as well as an airy, loft-like living area that overlooks 5th Avenue. The back parlor contains a vintage hotel bar with updated appliances, as well as one of three gas fireplaces throughout the home.

The kitchen — described as a "chef's dream" in the listing — is outfitted with Caesarstone countertops and marble backsplash to compliment the custom cabinets and farmhouse sink. It also has two side-by-side six-burner Wolf ranges, a Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer, separate wine and beverage refrigerators, and an oversized pantry.

Other rooms in the house include a home theater and music room, and a full basement with a gym, playroom, and wine cellar.

The property also has nearly 2,000-sq. feet of private outdoor space spread across four outdoor areas that include a terraced garden and, off the primary bedroom, a jacuzzi.

Harris' top-floor office — which is accessible through a trick door — adds a touch of whimsy to the historical home. The door opens when the eyeball of a musician on a nearby vintage poster gets pressed, Architectural Digest described in 2016.

"I come from a Scooby-Doo mentality, where there are secret doors and the eyes on pictures move," Harris told AD of the secret.

Harris and Burtka moved into the townhouse from Los Angeles in 2014 with their twins, Harper and Gideon, now 10, after Harris finished filming the final season of How I Met Your Mother.

"I assumed the show would be a short chapter," Harris told AD of the beloved sitcom, "but the plan was always to come back to New York when the show ended and raise our family."

Earlier this year, Harris credited Burtka as "the glue that holds" their family together in a loving birthday tribute.

"I'm simply amazed by this awesome man. After spinal surgery in February, he's in the best shape of his life," he wrote in an Instagram caption in May. "After five years of sobriety, he's in the best place in his life. After acting, cooking, writing, and parenting, his new producing chapter is about to begin."

Harris added in part, "David is the glue that holds our family together, the constant provider of meals and compassion, and the funniest, most loving man I know."