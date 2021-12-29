Neil Patrick Harris Gets Plush Versions of the Family Dogs as Holiday Present: 'Awesome Gift'

Neil Patrick Harris dogs

Neil Patrick Harris' pups are twinning!

On Wednesday, the How I Met Your Mother alum revealed on Instagram that his husband of seven years, David Burtka, gifted him with plush replica versions of their three dogs — Gidget, Spike, and Ella — for Christmas.

Harris, 48, shared a pair of snapshots about the presents from Cuddle Clones. The first photo features the life-like stuffed versions of the family's fur babies, followed by a shot of the actual dogs posing similarly next to the Christmas tree.

"Awesome gift this year: replica stuffed versions of our dogs," wrote Harris. "Bravo @cuddleclones for nailing Gidget, Spike, and Ella's likenesses. Swipe to see their actual visages."

"Swipe quickly back and forth for a chuckle… (thanks @dbelicious for being so gift smart!)," added the multihyphenate star, tagging Burtka, 46.

The dog dads — who also share 11-year-old twins Harper and Gideon — often offer followers a behind-the-scenes look at their family.

For Christmas 2020, the Burtka-Harris' welcomed the newest addition to their group of furry friends — golden retriever, Ella.

At the time, Harris revealed his kids got a special gift under the Christmas tree that year by sharing a sweet photo of himself, the twins, and Ella, captioning it, "Oh Santa, what have you done?? On Christmas morning, @dbelicious and I watched Gideon and Harper open a box filled with... a golden retriever puppy. Her name is Ella, and she has pretty much taken over our lives."

He continued, "She's curious, clumsy, and sublime. Except for when she's peeing everywhere. Or gnawing on everything. Which is always. Methinks we need some training. But first, I must go cuddle. Thanks, Santa. You rule. #grateful."

In the 2020 edition of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, Harris and Burtka opened up about life with their beloved canines and how it's positively impacted their children.

"I'd like to think that having dogs makes you selfless enough that you just love unconditionally," Harris said.

Burtka added that their daughter Harper has fallen in love with the family's canines, too.

"Our daughter has been taking to really feeding them every day — that's her thing," the professional chef said. "Whenever the dogs roll in goose poop — because there's a lot of geese and turkeys around here [at their Long Island, N.Y. home] — she takes it on to bathe them. She does a lot of chores with them."