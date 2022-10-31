Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress as Fast Food Mascots for Halloween

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again!

The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots.

"Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family."

Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is dressed as the Burger King himself.

Next to him, Harris sits in full Ronald McDonald garb with a cup in one hand and a french fry hanging out of his mouth. Last but not least is Gideon, who sits on the floor holding a piece of fried chicken while dressed as Colonel Sanders.

Burtka shared the photo, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the family getting into their respective characters on his own Instagram page.

The photos show the couple and their kids working on different elements of their costumes and goofing around between photo takes. Harper makes funny faces as she dances around as Wendy and even photobombs a picture where Harris works on Burtka's makeup.

Last year, the family dressed up as characters from classic horror movies, with Harris as Norman Bates from Psycho, Burtka as Jack Torrance from The Shining, Gideon as the evil doll Chucky from the Child's Play film franchise and Harper as the possessed Regan from The Exorcist.

"I hope you all Murder Halloween this year!" Burtka captioned the portrait of Harris and their twins.

Harris added on his Instagram, "Frights, Camera, Action!' This Halloween, may all your screams come true... #halloween2021."

Neil Patrick Harris Halloween

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Earlier this month, Harper and Gideon celebrated their golden birthday as they turned 12 on Oct. 12.

The Uncoupled star, 49, shared sweet pictures hugging each of his kids on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption reflecting on the major milestone moment.

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me," he wrote. "They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist."

Noting that parenting is "all-consuming" and "the most constantly challenging thing David and I have ever done," the How I Met Your Mother alum expressed that his kids are "so, so worth it."

"They are remarkable. They are my children. They are my world," he shared, adding, "I am supremely proud of who they have become, of who they are becoming, and am just so grateful to have them in my life."

On his Instagram page, Burtka, 47, shared a photo of the twins posing together. "Happy 12th GOLDEN Birthday to these incredible kids! I can't believe how fast this has all gone!" the chef wrote. "I am so proud of how you are growing up."

"You are sweet, caring, compassionate, creative and you have the best sense of humor. I am proud to be your dad and I can't wait to see how the next 12 years evolve," he continued.

"I couldn't ask for better kids! #goldenbirthday#12on12"