Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas Eve with Their 13-Year-Old Twins Gideon and Harper

"To everyone on the gram of Insta, we just wanted to say happy Christmas eve," Harris says

Neil Patrick Harris/ Instagram Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their family

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka went all out this year as they celebrated Christmas with their two kids.

On Monday, the Uncoupled actor, 50, and his celebrity chef husband, 48, ushered in the Christmas spirit as they spent time with their 13-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, posting a video of their pre-present opening process on Instagram.

"Did I push it? I push the red one? Okay. To everyone on the gram of Insta, we just wanted to say happy Christmas eve. From the Burtka-Harris household," Harris begins. "This is right before we've opened a single present. We've had a lovely, fancy dinner at a restaurant."

"I didn't cook!" Burtka chimes in.

"Woo woo! Then we came home and we cleaned up some liquid fecal matter from one of our perfectly named dogs, Chunk," Harris adds, while son Gideon protests behind him to not share all the details.

"That makes Christmas smell good," Burtka adds.

"Oh and Chunk, you are getting coal in your stocking since you gave us coal from your stocking. And now we are about to open presents. So this is the pre-present video. Say happy holidays! Spike hopes that you get everything that you want."

"And we'll send another Christmas video after we've opened everything from this same location, to show you just how it's all gone down. So thanks for following us on Instagram, thanks for being nice to our family," Harris says to the camera.

"If you're not following us, you better follow," Gideon says.

"Oh! That sounded aggressive and threatening," Harper jokes.

"Spike here will track you down and give you all of the kisses if you are following us. If you're not, you miss out on the kisses." Gideon adds. "What, did you think this was going to be a threat?"

"Merry Christmas eve!" the Burtka-Harris family sings together, holding up all four of their dogs.

"Merry Christmas Eve! Pre-present opening salutations, made with sweet excitement before the litany of sugar-fueled unmet expectations devolve the proceedings into familial chaos. Can’t wait. #grateful," Harris wrote in the caption of his post.

In November, the actor gave a peek into a portion of his Thanksgiving celebration with his family of four.

Harris went live on Instagram, showing how his two teens were spending the holiday. When he walked up to Gideon, the teen was playing Five Nights at Freddy's, which he laughed as he shared he's "terrible" at.

Moving on to daughter Harper, Harris shouted out her outfit, which he called a "Thanksgiving summer look." Harris complimented her "fantastic" natural hair, while her brother teased her about how "she still spends an hour in the morning on it."

"Okay, let's not, shall we? Thank you," she chimed in, in the background.

In October, the How I Met Your Mother alum opened up about getting ready for the teen years with twins Harper and Gideon.

"We keep being told that at a certain point, they're going to hate us," Harris joked. "That hasn't happened yet. So you know, so far, so good!"

"They're good kids. We've done a good job. You know, you put the work in and you get it back, you know?" Burtka added.

The two are hoping that all the quality time they spend as a family will continue to foster good relationships all around.

"I mean, if you're going to spend time with your kids -- they have access to you, so the more access to you, the more they can open up," Burtka reasoned.

