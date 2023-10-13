Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 13th Birthday of Twins Harper and Gideon: ‘Lights of My Life’

Neil Patrick Harris shares his twins Harper and Gideon with his husband actor David Burtka

Bruce Glikas/WireImage From Left: David Burtka, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is celebrating the 13th birthday of his twins!

On Thursday, The How I Met Your Mother alum, 50, penned a sweet Instagram tribute to his twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott. “And, just like that, they’re teenagers,” he began his message, which was posted alongside several images of his kids.

The first snap in the post — which had Manhattan, New York tagged as the location — showed Harper and Gideon sitting at a table, eating what appeared to be a birthday breakfast while wearing birthday hats. Though Harris' daughter had opted for one celebratory hat, his son had artfully arranged three on his head.

“Happy birthday, Harper and Gideon," Harris continued in his caption. “You are the lights of my life. I can’t wait to watch you want nothing to do with me, and I promise I’ll be with you through all of it.

"Just, wow,” he concluded.

The post also included a picture of his daughter smiling as she stood in front of a window that showed a scenic view of New York City, as well as a snap where his son looked contemplative while standing outside.



“Love this and yes they most likely will act like teenagers even with amazing dads,” one person joked in the comments section of the post, while another added, “Happy birthday to both of you 🎂🎉, go easy on your dad 🤣.”

Harris shares his twins with his husband, actor David Burtka, who he tied the knot with in 2014.

The couple met in passing on the street in 2004 and went public with their relationship in 2007. They then welcomed their twins via surrogate in 2010.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage From Left: Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris and David Burtka

Back in June, Harris jokingly told PEOPLE that his then soon-to-be twins “keep us on our toes.”

“They're the most agile, amazing, bright beacons of light to us,” Harris said, “and [they’re] exhausting in every way. They just constantly keep us on our toes and just fill us with love and joy.”

Burtka, 48, added that he felt like “we already are” parents to teens. “New York kids grow up a lot faster than the rest of the world,” he told PEOPLE. Adding that “you got to roll with it and let them free."

“I think no one tells you as your young kids are growing up that you got to let them go,” he continued. “That's been the hardest thing for me.”

