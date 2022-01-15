Neil Patrick Harris' Beloved Frenchie Spike Will Be in a Cast for Weeks After Breaking His Toe

Greta Bjornson
·2 min read
Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris is a doting dog dad!

Harris, 48, shared a video of himself cuddling with his beloved French bulldog, Spike, on Instagram Friday. In the clip, he reveals that Spike has broken his toe and will be in a cast for weeks to come.

As Harris reclines in a chair at the start of the video, Spike stands on his chest and places his front legs on the actor's shoulders. His left leg is encased in a yellow cast decorated with multicolored dog bones.

"Spike broke his toe," Harris tells the camera in the clip. "He's in a little cast for four weeks."

Harris then leans in to kiss his dog's chest before telling his Frenchie, "I'm sorry."

The actor adds, "I hope it doesn't snow," likely referring to potential difficulties if his dog's cast were to get wet outside.

Harris then blows raspberries into Spike's chest, pausing to look up at his pet and note that the sounds were "Like a french horn. Like a French bulldog horn."

Spike is one of Harris' three dogs. He also shares pets Gidget and Ella with his husband David Burtka.

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Harris shared the pooch-inspired holiday gift he received from Burtka last month in a Dec. 29 Instagram post. He thanked his husband, 46, for surprising him with three stuffed animal replicas of their pets.

"Awesome gift this year: replica stuffed versions of our dogs. Bravo @cuddleclones for nailing Gidget, Spike and Ella's likenesses," he wrote, adding, "thanks @dbelicious [Burtka] for being so gift smart!"

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Burtka and Harris welcomed Ella, their Golden Retriever, into their family in 2020. Earlier that year, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the important role pets play in their family as Harris and Burtka are parents to 11-year-old twins Gideon and Harper.

"Having these sweet dogs that are able to cuddle with you and give you unconditional love is important," Harris said.

He added, "I'd like to think that having dogs makes you selfless enough that you just love unconditionally and it's this great back and forth because you can't really teach them ramifications for things the way you can with a child."

"You can't really teach them consequences so much unless it's happening," Harris explained. "Then they start just unloading in the kitchen and then it's hard."

