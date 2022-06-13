Neil Patrick Harris announced as latest addition to Doctor Who cast

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter
·1 min read

American actor Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of Doctor Who and is filming scenes set to air next year, the BBC have announced.

The news came after it was announced that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, 29, will become the 14th Doctor on the popular BBC series, after Jodie Whittaker revealed last July that she would be leaving the show.

Patrick Harris also joins newcomer Yasmin Finney, who is to take on the role of Rose. Finney recently gained recognition for her role of Elle Argent in Netflix hit Heartstopper.

2019 Edinburgh TV Festival
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies (Jane Barlow/PA)

The new cast are filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary.

Patrick Harris’s role on the BBC One sci-fi show is yet to be revealed.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing?

“You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin writer Davies is returning as the programme’s showrunner after departing in 2009.

Davies, who was responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, will be back to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023, the BBC previously said.

He worked with Patrick Harris on hit Channel 4 mini-drama It’s A Sin, in which the American star portrayed Savile Row tailor Henry Coltrane.

