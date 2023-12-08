Neil Lane Dishes on the Engagement and Wedding Rings in the “Bachelor in Paradise ”Season 9 Finale (Exclusive)

Bachelor Nation's resident jeweler tells PEOPLE all about the bling he designed for the 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 9 proposals — plus, see exclusive photos!

Craig Sjodin/ABC; Courtesy of Neil Lane Couture

Warning: this post contains spoilers from Thursday’s season finale of Bachelor in Paradise

Neil Lane is once again sharing the sweet story behind the bling.

Love was in the air in Mexico on Thursday’s season 9 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, when both Aaron Bryant and John Henry Spurlock got down on one knee and proposed to their partners — Eliza Isichei and Kat Izzo, respectively — and Bachelor Nation’s resident jeweler made sure to provide all the diamonds.

After a special night together in the Fantasy Suite, Aaron proposed to Eliza with a custom Neil Lane couture emerald cut diamond ring with a diamond halo. The ring’s band is encrusted with smaller diamonds for a total weight of just over 2 carats, and was handcrafted and hand signed by Lane.

"Ultimately, these two kind souls were drawn to one another and Aaron wanted to find a ring that shined as perfectly and brilliantly as Eliza does," Lane tells PEOPLE. "When he saw the emerald cut diamond ring with its classic and elegant shape and all the little diamonds sparkling he just knew that was it — it was perfection."

Courtesy of Neil Lane Couture

The diamond ring wasn’t the only thing that made Aaron’s proposal perfect, though. He also shared with Eliza that he’d had “a great conversation” with her mom prior to asking for her hand in marriage, which left Eliza shocked.

"Eliza, I want to do this right with you,” Aaron told her as he proposed. “I understand what this means for both of us. Eliza Manola Isichei, will you marry me?”

After Eliza said “yes,” Aaron excitedly exclaimed, “I put a ring on it!”

“It’s giving fiancée!” she replied.

Aaron described his fiancé as “the most beautiful part of Paradise for me” and he admitted, “I love everything about you, Eliza.”

John Henry asked for Kat’s hand in marriage with an Ascher cut diamond that is accented by two baguette cut diamonds, one on each side. The ring also features 26 round brilliants around the three main stones, and the handcrafted and hand signed Lane design weighs approximately 2 carats in total.

Courtesy of Neil Lane Couture

His proposal, like Aaron’s, also came after he and Kat shared some time away from the cameras in the Fantasy Suites, and Kat was in shock as she told him before he asked, “I did not see this happening. I have always wanted this for myself.”

During the proposal, John Henry admitted that his “gut” told him it’s “too soon” for him to be proposing, but he wanted to “try something a little different” and “follow his heart,” so he got down on one knee.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

“My heart’s telling me that you are amazing, you are everything that I’m looking for. I really do see a future with you. I’m not falling in love, I am in love with you, too. That being said, Kat, will you marry me?”

Moments before he proposed, Kat had admitted to John Henry that she was “fully, whole-heartedly in love” with him. “Being with you, it feels like it’s a love that only comes once in a lifetime. Just know that I love you, John Henry and I want to forever,” she said.

Lane tells PEOPLE John Henry "wanted a ring that would rival Kate's commanding presence."

"For John Henry, the elements of the asscher cut diamond ring with the two diamond baguettes represented that stability," Lane shares. "While their relationship had its ups and downs, ultimately he envisioned an exciting and fulfilling life with her and she could see him as her chosen family and the stability that she been searching for."



Aaron and Eliza and John Henry and Kat’s engagements weren’t the only rings exchanged on the Paradise finale, though.

Season 7 alums Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin returned to the beach for the first time since their engagement on the show and said “I do” in front of the entire season 9 cast.

Host Jesse Palmer officiated the ceremony, and Blake Moynes was Kenny’s best man as the couple exchanged wedding bands that were, of course, designed by Neil Lane.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Mari’s custom-made diamond and platinum contoured wedding band hugs her 3-carat oval cut diamond engagement ring, which Lane also designed, while Kenny’s matching wedding band was handmade in platinum with a knife edge motif.

Both wedding bands were designed and signed by Lane.

“As a couple they're just fun loving and they had such a great time together when it came time to choose rings,” Lane tells PEOPLE. When Kenny picked out the engagement ring for his partner, Lane says he “found the oval shape sexy like Mari.”

“He loved the little diamonds around the halo, always sparkling like Mari, “ Lane shares. “He also liked the elegance and how pretty it looked.”

Lane says Mari’s wedding band was “more complicated to make” because it wraps around the halo of her diamond ring.

Courtesy of Neil Lane Couture

“It’s like this wonderful magical connection between two people that have been on a long journey searching for love and now have found it within each other,” he shares.

For his wedding band, Kenny knew he “wanted something classic with a bit of a subtle but strong design,” which led Lane to create the knife edge.

PEOPLE previously covered a wedding ceremony between Kenny and Mari that took place in Puerto Rico on Nov. 11 — a date they’d chosen as Pepin, 27, admitted, “I do believe in signs and numbers, and so 11/11 is obviously seen as a special number and it means good things.”

“As a little girl, I always dreamed of my wedding day and what's it going to look like and what am I going to wear, but as you get older, you realize that that's not the important part,” Mari, 27, reflected. “The important part is actually finding a person that you want to spend the rest of your life with and that you get along so well with. And it wasn't until I met Kenny that I was like, oh yeah, I'm not thinking about that as much as this is the kind of person that I want to be with. That really made me realize that it was right.”

a2ustudios

She said they’d opted for a destination wedding in Puerto Rico, where a lot of her family lives, because she and Kenny, 42, wanted to keep their big day “smaller, easier to manage” and “more intimate.”

At the time, she teased “a couple other celebrations so we can include more people,” and Thursday’s Paradise finale delivered just that.



