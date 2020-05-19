Strictly's Neil Jones addresses his sexuality 18 months after Seann Walsh's cruel joke

Neil Jones has denied he is gay. (Getty Images)

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has spoken out to deny rumours he is gay.

The 38-year-old professional dancer’s comments come 18 months after his then wife Katya Jones, 31, was pictured kissing dance partner Seann Walsh and the comedian went on to make a jibe about the dancer's sexuality.

Neil told The Sun: “In ballroom there’s a lot of straight guys.

“But mum was always like, ‘It’s a shame you’re not gay because we could go shopping together’.

“And I was thinking, ‘whether I’m gay or not there’s no chance, you take forever’.”

Neil and Katya Jones announced their split last August. (AP)

Neil and Katya’s marriage was rocked after she was pictured kissing Walsh during filming of Strictly 2018.

During a stand-up performance in South London in 2018, Walsh was reported to have said: “I'm the guy who kissed a gay man's wife.”

The comedian quickly asked the audience to “not report that” and insisted he was only joking.

Neil and Katya announced their split last August, saying in a joint statement: “After 11 years we have made the mutual decision to separate.

"We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.

"Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects.”

The couple – who married in 2013 – fell victim to the “Strictly curse” after Katya was pictured kissing Walsh, her celebrity partner, in October 2018

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were pictured kissing during filming of 'Strictly' 2018. (Getty Images)

After the photo of the kiss emerged, Walsh split from his actress girlfriend Rebecca Humphries. She then accused him on Twitter of being verbally abusive and controlling towards her, sparking a national debate about gaslighting.

Both Katya and Walsh apologised publicly for the kiss but were voted out of the BBC show a week later.

Neil and Katya remained together for 10 months and continue to dance together on the BBC show.