Neil Gourley targeting Jakob Ingebrigtsen scalp after narrow 1,500m second

British men’s 1,500m running has not been in ruder health since the halcyon days of the 1980s and, after Jake Wightman actually toppled the great Jakob Ingebrigtsen last summer, here was the turn of Neil Gourley.

The Scot had never previously won a major championship medal before but is convinced that he too can take the scalp of a man who may go on to become the best ever and, for just a split second here, it looked possible.

Ingebrigtsen had adopted his usual tactic. Hit the front early and gradually wind up the pace in the intimidating manner of a motorised derny during the preliminary stages of a track kierin on the bike.

Chaos had immediately ensued behind Ingebrigtsen when George Mills - son of former England footballer Danny - bumped into Gourley and then lost his footing to crash down and put pay to his chances of a European indoor medal after less than 200m.

Gourley did calmly execute his pre-race plan and, having tracked the indoor world record-holder and outdoor Olympic champion to the bell, attempted to make his move down the final back straight. He duly advanced to Ingebrigtsen’s shoulder but, following a casual glance over his shoulder, the Norwegian upped the pace. It was just enough to hold off Gourley but not waste an ounce of effort ahead of the 3,000m that he is naturally also favourite to win on Sunday.

There was only 0.28 seconds between them at the finish line - and Ingebrigtsen had run a championship record time of 3.33.95 - but he was brutally honest in acknowledging that he still had a lot left “in the tank”. “Sure it was comfortable,” said Ingebrigtsen, nonchalantly. “I expected something to come and I responded fairly quickly. Good race. Good fight.”

Gourley has already broken the British indoor 1,500m record this winter and, like Wightman, is convinced that Ingebrigtsen can be denied at the World Championships in Budapest this summer. “We all knew he was beatable,” said Gourley. “Jake improved. That’s what I’m trying to do this year. He’s one of the best ever to do this but very much beatable. The better man won today.”

Gourley felt that Mills could have joined him on the podium had it not been for the first lap fall. Mills gamely got up and tried to run himself back into the race but it was a hopeless task and, by his own admission, he was “raging” at the finish. “Someone cut me off or tripped me up from behind, but what can you do?” he said. “I’m gutted. I think third was there for the taking. I’d never drop out of a race no matter what happens. I have more motivation now.”

As well as Gourley’s silver, British athletes won two other medals on Friday night at opposite ends of the distance spectrum, with Melissa Courtney-Bryant taking bronze in the 3,000m and then Daryll Neita sprinting to third over 60m.

With Dina Asher-Smith opting not to race, Neita had run 7.07sec in the semi-final but slowed slightly in the final when a silver medal looked possible to finish behind Ewa Swoboda and Mujinga Kambundji, who won in a championship record 7.00sec.

Courtney-Bryant, who set a women’s parkrun world record of 15.31 on Christmas eve could have fewer regrets with her bronze. “It’s really emotional,” she said. Laura Muir and Keely Hodgkinson will be the favourites to clinch a middle distance double for the British women over the weekend, with Muir racing on Saturday in the 1,500m and then Hodgkinson the following day over 800m.