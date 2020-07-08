Neil Gaiman's Sandman unveils exclusive Audible clip with all-star cast

Photo credit: DC Comics

From Digital Spy

Neil Gaiman's cult classic DC Comic series The Sandman comes to life in a Digital Spy exclusive clip from an all-new, full-cast audio drama series.

Gaiman has partnered with the streaming audiobook service Audible for a multi-part adaptation of his comic series, featuring a cast filled with the biggest names in Hollywood.

Our exclusive clip and brand new key art, which you can preview above, features X-Men star James McAvoy as Morpheus, The Lord of Dreams in the aftermath of his accidental reincarnation to earth after a long slumber.

As Morpheus explains humanity's connection to the Dream Realm, he senses that the mysterious nightmare being The Corinthian (Star Wars' Riz Ahmed) is arranging a "get together" of mysterious "collectors".

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic - Getty Images

In this first part of Audible's Sandman collection, iconic DC characters such Lucifer (Good Omens star Michael Sheen) and John Constantine (Kingsman's Taron Egerton) will also cross paths with the Lord of Dreams, as will J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter (Reginald D Hunter).

Other famous voices listeners will hear include Thor's Kat Dennings as Morpheus's sibling Death, Harry Potter's Miriam Margolyes as the dark goddess Despair, Doctor Who's Arthur Darvill as William Shakespeare and Timeless actor Paterson Joseph as the Demon Chronzon.

"Almost 30 years ago, [Audible writer] Dirk Maggs approached DC about adapting The Sandman into audio form. It didn't happen (although it was how Dirk and I first crossed paths) and I'm glad it didn't happen, because we are in a Golden Age of audio drama right now, and Dirk and I are much better at what we are doing," Gaiman has said.

Photo credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage - Getty Images

"This is a rich audio adaptation of The Sandman Graphic Novels, brilliantly crafted by Dirk Maggs, with an all-star cast.

"I've loved being there to talk casting, there to read the scripts and offer occasional advice, and there in the studios, watching magic get made and recording the narration. I can't wait until the world hears what we've done."

The Sandman will arrive on Audible on July 15, 2020. Click here to browse through thousands of other Audible titles.

