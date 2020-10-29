MVP of Horror: Neil Gaiman promises that Netflix's 'Sandman' TV series will be scary

From Coraline and American Gods to Good Omens and Stardust, prolific author Neil Gaiman has already seen several of his signature literary works brought to life on the big and small screen. But one of his landmark stories hasn’t made the leap... until now. After decades of false starts and creative dead ends, Gaiman is finally experiencing the dream of seeing his landmark comic book series, The Sandman, come to live action life. Last summer, Netflix announced a massively-budgeted 11-episode adaptation of the comic, which ran for 75 issues in its initial run between 1989 and 1996 and told the story of Morpheus the Lord of Dreams, an immortal entity of great power and a myriad of personal problems.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment about his recently released career-spanning anthology, The Neil Gaiman Reader, Gaiman expresses amazement that a Sandman series is finally happening. “We started shooting about 10 days ago,” he says, indicating that the first episode will adapt the first issue of the comic, in which Morpheus is captured by a magician and spends decades locked in a glass cage. “I've been watching dailies, but nothing produced the profound, emotional reaction on me that watching a camera test of our Morpheus in his glass prison did. I saw him and said, ‘Oh, this is Sandman.” (Watch our video interview above.)

That’s not a feeling that past attempts to adapt his comic have inspired. “I have seen bad Sandman TV series proposals,” Gaiman says with a wry chuckle. “Some of them are from incredibly talented people who said, ‘You can’t make this into TV!’ About 10 years ago, there was a fantastic showrunner who pitched a Sandman TV show that didn’t introduce Morpheus until the fourth episode!” Gaiman’s choice to wait paid off, as he was able to assemble a creative team — including David Goyer and Allan Heinberg — who were committed to adapting the comic book, not reinventing it. “It feels so amazingly Sandman,” Gaiman raves. “You won’t believe how Sandman it is.”

For those who don’t know what Sandman feels like, the comic book series possesses the wild blend of high fantasy, intense family drama and unnerving horror that distinguishes so much of Gaiman’s work. Funnily enough, the author doesn’t consider himself a horror writer. “I've always been somebody who has sidled over to my horror while looking the other way,” he jokes. That said, the author acknowledges that he’s written some genuinely horrific things over the course of his career, as he discovered while assembling The Neil Gaiman Reader. “Having to do a complete read for copy editing purposes, I would find myself disturbed by something I had written. I once wrote a short story called ‘Click-Clack the Rattle Bag,’ about a guy waiting in a house for his girlfriend to get home, and her little brother wants to be told a story. It’s not terribly scary, except that it is!” (That story is included in the anthology.)

