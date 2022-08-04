Neil Gaiman reveals he spent last 30 years preventing Sandman adaptation

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Writer Neil Gaiman has said he spent the last 30 years preventing interpretations of The Sandman, but feels the upcoming series is the “adaptation of their dreams”.

The new dark fantasy drama series is based on Gaiman’s beloved award-winning DC Comics series and is set to air on Netflix from August 5.

It will follow the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the mistakes he has made during his vast existence.

Gaiman told the PA news agency on the red carpet for the UK premiere of the series: “I spent the majority of the last 30 years stopping adaptations of Sandman and hoping that they didn’t happen.

“So all of a sudden, here we were actually making an adaptation of Sandman and it was the adaptation of our dreams.

“We had the money to make it, we got to put together the cast of our dreams, and that it was just a matter of not messing it up and I really don’t think we have messed it up.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve made so it’s been awesome.”

The writer added one thing that fans will be familiar with but new viewers might find “very strange” is that no episode will be like one another.

He explained: “Some of them are going to get really dark, some of them are going to be warm and human and inspiring.

The Sandman premiere
Tom Sturridge, Neil Gaiman and Gwendoline Christie (Ian West/PA)

“Some of them are you’re going to go to Hell, and you’re going to go to a serial killers convention but you’re also going to wind up in a little London pub once every 100 years from 1389 onwards, watching the Sandman Morpheus meeting a friend in a pub, and it’s just not going to be the same thing but it’s always going to take you to places you’ve never gone before.”

Tom Sturridge will star as Morpheus with Gwendoline Christie playing Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of Hell.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lourdes Faberes and Joely Richardson will also all star in the series.

The Sandman TV series is set to air on Netflix from August 5.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Explained for Beginners

    If you've never read the Neil Gaiman comics, no problem! Here are the main characters and other basic information you need to know before watching the Netflix series.

  • The Sandman Cheat Sheet: A Beginner's Guide to Netflix's Fantastical Neil Gaiman Adaptation

    Got a few minutes? We’ll get you up to speed on the genre-TV universes you’ve always wanted to enter (but also kinda felt intimidated by). Next up: Netflix’s trippy adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comic books. All 10 episodes of Season 1 begin streaming on Friday, Aug. 5. THE SOURCE MATERIAL | A 1989 […]

  • Monkeypox: an expert explains what gay and bisexual men need to know

    How it spreads and how to protect yourself.

  • New bowel cancer film bids to raise awareness of killer disease

    The film has been produced on behalf of The Bowel Movement, a charity set up in memory of Benjamin Millard, who died from bowel cancer at 33.

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • 'They all shut up': Jaida Lee talks about pitching for N.L.'s men's baseball team at Canada Games

    An up and coming baseball superstar from St. John's is boasting two honours as she heads into the upcoming Canada Games in Niagara, Ont. — she's carrying Newfoundland and Labrador's flag into the opening ceremonies and she's the first-ever woman to play on a men's team at the event. Jaida Lee, 16, is turning into a household name around baseball circles across the province and she's no stranger to mixing it up in boys' baseball divisions during her playing career so far. In 2021 she pitched the

  • Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with A

  • Blue Jays acquire two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield from Royals

    The Blue Jays have added Whit Merrifield, who was unvaccinated as of last month.

  • Vote: Are you satisfied with Blue Jays' trade deadline moves?

    Ross Atkins was "exceptionally excited" after the trade deadline. How are you feeling about the Blue Jays' moves?

  • Waterman nets pivotal goal as Montreal defeats Crew 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night. Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara. Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute. Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew. Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York Cit

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Nunes beats Peña to regain UFC women's bantamweight belt

    DALLAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December. Nunes (22-5), nicknamed “The Lioness,” is again a double-champion, already holding the featherweight belt. The judges' scoring was 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43. Peña beat Nunes last December at Las Vegas to claim the title in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Saturday's fight was the firs

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canadian team starts prep for a summer world junior men's hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa