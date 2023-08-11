Neil deGrasse Tyson Figures Out Where Barbie Land Could Be on Earth

The 'Cosmos' host believes Barbie Land might be in Florida

Neil deGrasse Tyson has a new Barbie-centric scientific theory.

After Barbie made its highly-anticipated debut in theaters last month, the astrophysicist, 64, took it upon himself to figure out where Barbie Land may be.

"In Barbie the Movie, the Moon's orientation places Barbie World between 20 & 40 degrees North Latitude on Earth," he explained in a recent Facebook post. "Trees further constrain latitude between 20 & 30 degrees. The Sun & Moon rose & set over the ocean. So if it’s in the United States, then Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys."

Tyson shared his theory alongside a photo from the film and received an array of reactions. "I read this in your voice, hearing the same excitement you had narrating Cosmos. It was pure pleasure. Thank you," one social media user wrote. Another fan of Tyson commented, "I love it when people nerd out. This is the best!!"

While he shared in a separate Facebook post that he is "not a special expert" on the iconic Mattel doll, he offered a "two-minute riff" on Barbie's effect on the socialization of young girls.

"You talk about socialization. Other dolls were babies. So you're a young girl and you're trained to care for a baby and feed it," he said. "And isn't that socialization? You're gonna have to care for little children and that's your job. That's your role in society." Tyson shared his own experience as a child with G.I. Joe dolls to further explain his opinion.

"Why did I have dolls as a kid that were soldiers? Wasn't I being socialized to go to war? To kill people I've never met before? I played with toy guns, for goodness sake," he said. "That's how I am. Where was the outrage at the time over that?"

Tyson similarly offered his own scientific view on another famous film with the 2019 release of Frozen 2.

"Not that anybody asked, but if Elsa from Frozen has a Human-sized Head then she has Horse-sized Eyeballs — occupying 4x the normal volume within her cranium," he shared on Twitter, now known as X.

Apart from commentary from Tyson, the success of the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie has led it to reach box-office milestones that include surpassing $1 billion in ticket sales and the biggest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman. It has also led Mattel to announce plans to create a movie about Polly Pocket,



