Neil Chatfield Is The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) And They Just Picked Up 24% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Neil Chatfield, recently bought AU$135k worth of stock, for AU$33.81 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 24%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aristocrat Leisure

Notably, that recent purchase by Neil Chatfield is the biggest insider purchase of Aristocrat Leisure shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$33.68 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. We note that Neil Chatfield was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.00k shares for AU$206k. But insiders sold 2.00k shares worth AU$67k. In total, Aristocrat Leisure insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Aristocrat Leisure Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aristocrat Leisure insiders own about AU$29m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aristocrat Leisure Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Aristocrat Leisure insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Aristocrat Leisure, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

