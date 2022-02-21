Neil Cavuto Returns To Fox Airwaves, Reveals He Was In ICU With COVID-19

Fox News and Fox Business host Neil Cavuto returned to the airwaves on Monday after a weekslong absence, revealing to viewers that he had been battling a life-threatening COVID-19 infection in an intensive care unit.

“I did get COVID again. But a far, far more serious strand. What doctors call COVID pneumonia. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch and go,” Cavuto said on Fox Business’ “Coast to Coast.”

“Some of you who wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you wished for. So, sorry to disappoint you,” he added, apparently referring to death threats and abuse he received last year after encouraging viewers to get vaccinated. He did so after he suffered a breakthrough COVID-19 infection in October.

The veteran anchor has multiple sclerosis and a heart condition, and survived stage 4 cancer, which compromises his body’s ability to develop immunity and receive the full benefits of the vaccine.

Fox News/Business host Neil Cavuto explains on air that he was out for a while because he was hospitalized with Covid, adds, "doctors say that had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here."



"I'm not here to debate vaccinations for you. Just offer an explanation for me." pic.twitter.com/DwI5dKZAL3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2022

He had been missing from Fox airwaves since Jan. 11, according to Mediaite.

In October and on Monday, he credited the vaccine for saving his life.

“Because I’ve had cancer and right now I have multiple sclerosis, I’m among the vulnerable 3 percenters or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine,” he said. “In other words, it simply doesn’t last. But let me be clear, doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here. It provided some defense, but that is still better than no defense.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

