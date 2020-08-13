Neighbours' Tim Robards shares final message with fans after surprise recast news

From Digital Spy

Neighbours star Tim Robards has shared a goodbye message to fans, following the surprising news that the character of Pierce Greyson has been recast.

Yesterday (August 12), Robards confirmed that not only will he be leaving Ramsay Street but he is also departing four weeks earlier than expected, with Don Hany taking over for Pierce's final scenes.

In a video message shared on Neighbours' Instagram account, the star thanked everyone associated with the show and the fans for their support over the past two years.

"I want to take this time to just say a big huge thank you to Neighbours, to the crew, to the cast, production, everyone for the opportunity, for supporting me through this role over the last two years," he said.

"It's been two years that I've been in this role. I feel so privileged to be able to be part of the Neighbours family, and [with] how hard everyone is working at the moment, I feel so special to be part of that.

"I want to say a big thank you to you guys for watching Pierce and inviting Pierce into your living rooms. I hope you've got some enjoyment out of him – maybe sometimes some frustration, some anger, some laughs – but thank you again for supporting me, everyone that's supported me on this journey."

Robards also gave a shout-out to Hany, describing him as a "legend".

"Don Hany, the legend Don Hany, will be stepping into this role," he said. "He is a legend in the Australian acting industry, and I'm sure he'll do a good job.

"I'm sure he'll smash it, and I just want to say thanks, mate. Thanks for stepping in, and I hope you guys welcome him with open arms."

Robards' early departure from the show was due to changing regulations and travel restrictions in Australia, as he decided to fly back to Sydney to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their first child.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

