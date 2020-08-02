Neighbours tension for Chloe, Pierce and Nicolette as Fay Brennan returns to Ramsay Street

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK and Australian viewers.

Neighbours' Chloe, Pierce and Nicolette are set for a tense couple of weeks as Fay Brennan returns to Ramsay Street.

After returning from Adelaide, Chloe tells her husband Pierce that her mother Fay is rapidly deteriorating in her battle with Huntington's Disease, the same illness she inherited.

As reported by TV Soap, Chloe decides to bring Fay back to Erinsborough to give her brothers a break from caring for her, but Pierce is concerned how seeing her mother in this condition will affect Chloe's mental health.

Fortunately for them, Chloe's new friend Nicolette (who is yet to appear on UK screens) agrees to come and be a live-in nurse for Fay, easing the burden on the married couple. However, she does so without revealing her romantic feelings towards Chloe.

Nicolette struggles to hide her feelings for Chloe, and when Pierce eventually discovers their new helper is a lesbian, he begins to worry that his wife could be attracted to her, given his previous difficulty understanding Chloe's bisexuality.

After learning that Chloe is expecting, however, Nicolette soon accepts that her crush is unattainable, and focuses all of her energy on caring for a rapidly deteriorating Fay.

Despite winning over Pierce with her caring skills, things soon become tense again as the pair have a disagreement over Chloe, and if she's taking on too much by dedicating her time to her severely ill mother.

Nicolette then directly disobeys a set of Pierce's instructions, leading to a major row between the two of them. Pierce wants her gone, but Chloe soon convinces her to stay for Fay's sake.

Will Pierce and Nicolette be able to put their differences aside?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

