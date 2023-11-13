Neighbours teases Chloe Brennan's return in latest spoilers

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has previewed Chloe Brennan's return to Erinsborough in the show's latest set of spoilers.

Chloe will be heading back to Ramsay Street soon, as April Rose Pengilly reprises the role for a guest stint.

Fans will see their first glimpse of Chloe this week as she appears in some specially-filmed flashback scenes alongside other returning characters. These form part of Neighbours' Flashback Week, which reveals the secrets of the two-year time jump.

Beyond this, Chloe will reappear in Erinsborough in the present day too.

Neighbours has today released teaser spoilers for the episodes airing between Monday, November 27 and Thursday, December 7.

Although details are vague to keep storyline secrets under wraps, Chloe is name-checked among these, with hints of tension between her and Nicolette Stone.

Nicolette, now played by Hannah Monson, returns to Ramsay Street this week alongside David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan.

Newly-released spoiler pictures also show Chloe with Nicolette, David and Aaron in an upcoming episode.

The full set of press billings for upcoming episodes follow below.

Monday, November 27

Byron struggles with a loss. Nell tests Toadie's kindness. Nicolette prepares to disrupt the status quo.

Tuesday, November 28

Aaron and David have a clash of values. Toadie makes a personal call. Cara tries her hand at interior decorating.

Wednesday, November 29

Byron rallies help to deal with a sensitive issue. Dex and JJ work together to rekindle the romance between their mums. Haz struggles with setting boundaries.

Thursday, November 30

David gets an intriguing new job offer. Haz reaches the end of his tether. Susan must pick a side.

Monday, December 4

Crowds descend on Erinsborough High, in a last ditch effort to 'save our school'.

Tuesday, December 5

The residents of Ramsay Street face the devastating consequences of their protest. David makes a tough confession.

Wednesday, December 6

Toadie struggles with a web of complex emotions. Nicolette's future is thrown into uncertainty. Wendy and Andrew reach breaking point.

Thursday, December 7

Toadie is forced to reassess his comfort zone. Terese has a surprising proposal for Jane. Wendy gets a new perspective on her feelings. Nicolette confronts Chloe.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

