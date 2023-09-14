Neighbours star Tim Kano addresses surprising time jump twist

Neighbours star Tim Kano has addressed the surprising time jump in the revival of the soap.

The rebooted show will premiere on Amazon Freevee next week (September 18), with the trailer revealing that two years have passed since the previous events of the Channel 5 ‘finale’.

Kano will return as Leo Tanaka in the revival, and explained the decision to jump further into the future when Ramsay Street appears once more on the small screen.

Channel 5

Related: Neighbours cast reunite at London event ahead of soap's return

“I think it’s going to be a really nice kind of refresh,” he began. “There are some new faces and some old faces, and I’m really happy about how we’ve jumped in time, so there’s been an evolution in the characters, their arcs, and their relationships.

“I’m really excited, as a single dad, who was a baby when the show finished and is now a three-year-old, so it’s going to be a really interesting time for my character to finally navigate being a single dad with a toddler and running the vineyard and things like that.

“My favourite thing about Neighbours is family – everyone takes you in as one of their own. It’s a great learning experience, and it really is like a family here. A fan once said to me [that] watching Neighbours is like a warm hug, and I completely agree with that statement – working here is always a pleasure, so I’m pretty grateful,” he added.

Channel 5

Related: Neighbours releases first look as new family move in

Whilst Kano is looking forward to the premiere, Stefan Dennis recently stated that the soap will retain its core style, revealing that a conversation with executive producer Jason Herbison left him feeling more confident about the reboot.

“There isn't much of a change, which is really good. We did want to go back to the same thing,” revealed Dennis. “They vowed to keep it the old way. We're an Australian show. The reason we're iconic and unique to the rest of the world is because we are the quirky Australian show.”

Story continues

Neighbours returns on September 18, with new episodes streaming on Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new series.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like