Neighbours star talks scrapped storyline for Paul Robinson

Neighbours stalwart Paul Robinson has enjoyed a host of storylines over the years, from the tragic and dramatic to the slightly more wacky, but actor Stefan Dennis has revealed that his favourite ever plot for his character didn't actually happen in the way that it was supposed to.

Stefan, who first played Paul in 1985, has told Inside Soap that his favourite Paul storyline "actually never happened", as it ended up needing to be adapted due to travel issues.

"It's the one that actually never happened, where Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) were supposed to get married in Las Vegas," the actor said when asked what his favourite ever plot for Paul has been.

"We were all set to fly out there, but there was an issue with the visas, and then COVID hit. It would have been the exact same storyline that played out, with all the ex-wives turning up, just in Vegas instead of Queensland. That would have been my favourite!"



Thankfully, despite the forced change in location, we were still gifted with the joy of seeing Paul confronted by all of his ex-wives, who were keen to warn Terese off marrying Paul.

But thankfully, despite Paul being none too pleased to see his former spouses, Stefan gets along with the actors who played them a lot better in real life and has formed some long-lasting bonds with them.

"The two that I'm lifelong friends with are Fiona Corke, who played Gail, and Rebekah, who plays Paul's current wife, Terese," he said. "Bek and I get along so well, as we're both naughty children! But it's always lovely to see the others.

"I've known Jane Hall (Rebecca) since she was 12, I actually worked with her on her first big acting job on The Henderson Kids. I played her kidnapper – then 30 years later, I married her!"

Paul may have a long list of exes, but Stefan reckons that he might have got it right with his current marriage, as he named Terese as the wife that Paul has been most suited to.

"They've come from the same career background, and have the same ideals," he explained. "Terese is Paul's moral compass, she has the ability and the balls to pull him into line, and he admires her for that. Paul likes a strong woman."

Unfortunately, Paul and Terese's marriage is far from harmonious at the moment, with the pair living apart and Terese developing a bond with Paul's half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett). But could there still be hope for the couple?

