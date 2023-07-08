Neighbours star Olympia Valance opens up over tragedy of miscarrying twins

Don Arnold - Getty Images

Note: This article talks about the loss of a child.

Neighbours star Olympia Valance has revealed that she and husband Tom Bellchambers tragically suffered a miscarriage two years ago.

The actress, who played Paige Smith on the Australian soap, posted a video on her Instagram account offering support to people who had been having fertility issues, with the actress revealing that she suffered a miscarriage during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Hi everybody,” she began in the video. “I don’t usually show my vulnerabilities on my social platforms, but I hope this might provide comfort to anyone who is struggling with fertility issues as we are.

“Thomas and I miscarried twins right in the middle of COVID, which, as you can imagine, was excruciatingly painful. Ever since then, we haven’t been able to conceive – it’s been two years of really trying.” she continued, before outlining her plan to utilise IVF treatment.

“For any woman or couple out there that are trying to get pregnant, there is no worse pain than looking down at those negative pregnancy tests – your heart breaks in two. I’ve been petrified to go down the IVF path as I’ve never been good with hormones – adding more hormones into my already raging cycle scares the absolute shit out of me – but here we are.

“I had my first session with Lynn Burmeister, the fertility queen herself, and I wanted to let everybody know that I will be documenting myself in the hope that I can maybe make it a little less daunting for anyone who has the fear that I have.

"I also want to say to anybody who is struggling to conceive – I see and feel you. I know that pain more than you will ever know,” she concluded.

Valance played Paige on Neighbours between 2014 and 2018, before returning for guest appearances in 2020 and the final run in 2022. The show has since been saved by Amazon Freevee, with the reboot set to premiere in September.

Neighbours returns in the second half of 2023 with new episodes streaming free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new series.

Organisations including Sands and Tommy's are able to offer help and support to anyone affected by baby loss.

