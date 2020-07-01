Exclusive: Neighbours star Matt Wilson speaks out on Aaron and David's fostering story

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow from Wednesday's UK-pace episode (July 1).

Neighbours star Matt Wilson has revealed that Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka will be "terrified" as they take on the responsibility of their first foster child.

The couple were seen welcoming in 13-year-old Emmett Donaldson in Wednesday's episode on Channel 5 (July 1).

Aaron and David (Takaya Honda) had previously requested a child aged between two and five years old, but were called upon to help as Emmett needed a new placement urgently.

Initially, Aaron and David were asked to take in Emmett for one night, but this was later extended to a week.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about the new storyline, Matt explained: "This has been such a great story arc with such a strong meaning behind it – and it goes on for quite a long time.

"I'm sure you've seen Neighbours episodes in the past where there's a competition between the residents or somebody steals somebody else's wheelie bin on the street! But every now and again, a storyline like this comes around and it's a blessing to explore it.

"Myself and Takaya are super excited about it, but you'll see that Aaron and David are terrified!"

He continued: "Emmett is a 13-year-old boy who has recently been suspended from school for a fight, but he wasn't the one who started it.

"When things get hard, Emmett always hits the road. He is a super sweet kid but also quite insecure. Like many 13-year-olds, he also thinks he knows everything so is a bit of a handful!

"You should also keep an eye on little Ezra who plays Emmett, as he's a star in the making."

Matt went on to speak about how the Neighbours cast and crew researched this storyline.

He said: "Takaya and I knew about adoption and foster care probably as much as most people do, but what we learned is that is nothing at all! The pressures involved with going through foster care are so intense. It's long, super selective, tricky and there's a lot of red tape to get through.

"You don't realise how that is, so we did as much research as we possibly could. There are also people within the Neighbours production company who are foster carers, so we chatted with them for hours and learned so much.

"We'd always known that we'd be exploring Aaron and David starting a family – at one point it looked like we were going down the surrogacy avenue.

"But they decided to go down the foster care route instead. I didn't realise how many layers we were going to pull back doing this storyline. I'm so glad that we're going down that route, especially knowing everything I know now."

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

