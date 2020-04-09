Neighbours star Jemma Donovan originally auditioned for Roxy Willis

From Digital Spy

Neighbours star Jemma Donovan has revealed that she originally auditioned for a different role before being cast as Harlow Robinson.

Jemma recently celebrated one year playing Harlow, but before joining the show, she actually went for the part of Roxy Willis.

Chatting during an interview with co-star Takaya Honda on his new YouTube series 'Tak Talks', Jemma said that Roxy didn't feel right for her but it all worked out in the end. Zima Anderson, who was eventually cast as Roxy, was also being interviewed on the video call.

"I auditioned for Home and Away. I auditioned for Neighbours. I went and saw a few casting directors," Jemma said.



"It was so fortunate that it just happened at that time and – I actually auditioned for Zima's role, interestingly enough.

"I auditioned for Roxy, and I remember getting the scripts and I was like, 'Gosh, Neighbours is getting raunchy!' I was like, 'Oh my god, this 18-year-old, I don't know if I can play this!'"

Jemma added: "Seeing my dad [Jason Donovan] had done [Neighbours], and my auntie [Stephanie McIntosh], and my granddad [Terence Donovan], they all said once they'd given me this audition, they were like, 'This is the best thing you'll do in terms of acting in such a short period of time. You learn so much. You meet so many amazing people, talented people.'

"They just said this is definitely the best way to start out. Nobody else can give you that opportunity that Neighbours can."

Jemma's first appearance as Harlow on TV came in July 2019.

In her Instagram post marking one year since her first day on set, she described the experience of being on the show as "life-changing".

"This year has changed my life. I've grown as a person, and I have gotten to make the most amazing memories I will never forget," she said.

Neighbours currently airs Mondays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and weekdays at 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

