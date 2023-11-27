Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly teases secret in Chloe Brennan return plot

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours' April Rose Pengilly has teased that there might be more to Chloe Brennan's return story that first meets the eye.

The fan-favourite character first popped up in the revived soap in some flashback scenes, but now she's back on Ramsay Street in the present.

"Chloe is back in Erinsborough to help out at the hotel. Paul's got himself in a bit of hot water and Chloe's here to save the day of course," April recalled in an Instagram video before getting teasy.

"But Chloe may be harbouring a little tiny secret."

Although she's just back for a guest stint at the moment, the actress teased that she'd love to make a permanent comeback, as long as the stars line up.

"It's very exciting being back. I'm loving seeing everyone again. We are a big family here," she explained.

"I would love to come back full-time, but we'll have to see if schedules and other projects permit. And if there's room for Chloe on Ramsay Street, there's a lot of new faces here, so we'll have to wait and see.

"Everyone's just so happy that we're all back here, and we get to keep making this amazing show that you guys love.

She added that she likes to add in a little bit extra to her dialogue, particularly slipping in The Simpsons references.

"Unfortunately it's a little bit more strict on the lines now, so I haven't really been able to get a lot in there," she said. "But there might be one or two that I've managed to sneak in, so see if you can spot them."

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

