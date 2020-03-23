Neighbours' Sheila Canning to blame Susan Kennedy after Gary's death

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours fans will see emotional scenes next week as Sheila Canning angrily lashes out at Susan Kennedy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sheila (Colette Mann) looks for someone to blame following the heartbreaking death of her son Gary, who was killed by Finn Kelly on Pierce Greyson's island.

Upcoming episodes see the Ramsay Street residents try to rally around Sheila and Kyle (Chris Milligan) as news of Gary's murder sinks in.

A funeral service takes place in Frankston while the wake is held in Erinsborough, with everyone wanting to play a part in honouring Gary.

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Neighbours spoilers – Prue Wallace's death to spark heartbreaking scenes

When Susan (Jackie Woodburne) turns up at the wake, she faces a furious reaction from Sheila, who bitterly blames her for Gary's death.

Sheila can't forgive Susan for forgiving Finn so easily last year and inadvertently putting everyone in danger by allowing him to live on Ramsay Street.

A heartbroken Susan desperately tries to push past Sheila's anger and connect with her, but this only makes matters worse as Sheila explodes at the Kennedys.

Later in the week, Sheila refuses to let go of her hostility towards Susan, much to the concern of Karl.

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Neighbours spoilers – 8 huge questions as Finn Kelly kills again

Karl can see that Susan is suffering a huge amount of emotional stress and needs support rather than condemnation.

Sheila is not in agreement and confronts Karl with a surprising theory – she knows he never wanted Finn on the Street either and suspects, on some level, he also secretly blames Susan for what happened. Is Sheila right?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Story continues

Read more Neighbours spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like