Neighbours shares first look at Ned Willis' devastating new decision

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Neighbours will see Ned Willis handing himself into the police, after incorrectly coming to the conclusion that he murdered Scarlett Brady – who is actually alive.

In scenes airing next week in the UK, Ned (Ben Hall) continues to be suspected for Scarlett's disappearance, with all of the evidence pointing towards a sinister crime having being committed when Ned chased Scarlett into the maze.

Disturbingly for Ned, he begins to experience hallucinations where he is at the maze, covered in blood. He distances himself from his family and friends as a result.

New evidence comes to light. Satellite records show the route that Ned's phone travelled that night, from the maze to Erinsborough. And on that same route, Scarlett's clothing possibly with blood has been washed up on the beach.

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) strongly suspects that Ned isn't telling the whole truth. Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), on the other hand, defends Ned and tries to convince Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) that he would never hurt Scarlett.

Yashvi is persuaded by Bea's plea, and later tells Ned that she is convinced of his innocence and will do everything she can to prove he didn't kill anyone. Unfortunately, Ned is convinced of the opposite – he believes that he did murder Scarlett, and shares his concerns with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

