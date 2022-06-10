Neighbours shares final photo as filming wraps after 37-year run

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

Neighbours has shared a final photo of its cast and crew after filming wrapped on the last scene of the long-running Australian soap opera.

The show’s executive producer revealed tears were shed on the final day of filming but feels its 37-year run is an “incredible achievement” which should be celebrated.

The globally-recognised soap opera first aired in 1985 and followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We all knew this day was coming but until we were here in this moment when the very last scene was filmed, it was hard to express how we would all feel.

“Of course, it is sad and tears were shed, but we’re also enormously proud. 37 years is an incredible achievement and that should be celebrated.

“We’ve also been incredibly touched by the response from our viewers all over the world.

“Neighbours is more than a TV show to many people. They see us as part of the family and we feel privileged to have been invited into their homes, and I know the legacy of Neighbours will live on for many years.”

Stefan Dennis, who has played the villainous Paul Robinson on and off throughout the show’s 37-year history, described the last day of filming as “a melancholy day” to the Australian breakfast programme Studio 10 on Friday.

A post shared by Stefan Dennis (@stefandennis7)

The actor said he “surprised himself” by becoming incredibly emotional while shooting the last scenes, admitting that he had to keep a “very low profile” in order to avoid becoming “an absolute mess”.

He also revealed that Diana, Princess of Wales and the Queen Mother had both been big fans of Neighbours and would specifically request tapes from the BBC in order to catch up on episodes missed during royal engagements.

The final episode, due to broadcast on August 1, will see fan favourites from throughout the years return to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street to bid the soap farewell.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as power couple Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson in the 1980s, were previously announced as returning to the show.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the Australian soap, had also confirmed he was reprising his role after sharing photos reuniting with the cast and crew in recent days.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little who played Joe Mangel and Paul Keane who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s era are Chris Milligan who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte who played Izzy Hoyland and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Pippa Black who played Elle Robinson and her on-screen brother Jordan Patrick Smith who played Andrew Robinson will also return.

Olympia Valance who starred as Paige Smith in the latest era of the show will be back, alongside Jodi Anasta as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond who played Amy Williams and Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner.

Ben Hall as Ned Willis, Olivia Junkeer who played Yashvi Rebecchi and Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis were also announced as returning.

