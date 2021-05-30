Neighbours schemer Paul faces backlash after framing Brent

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Neighbours bad boy Paul Robinson has to face the consequences of his nasty plan against Brent Colefax on UK screens next week.

Paul (Stefan Dennis) is about to make a ruthless new move against Brent by framing him for crimes that he didn't commit.

Upcoming episodes on Channel 5 see Paul pay a secret visit to Holden Brice (Toby Derrick), bribing him to make a false police statement which blames Brent for his other gang-related activities.

Paul does this as he wants to sabotage any chance for Brent (Texas Watterston) to have a romantic future with his granddaughter Harlow.

Next week, Paul is left in disgrace when his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) finds out what he has done.

Terese orders Paul to fix things for Brent as soon as possible, but this is easier said than done.

Having already approached the police and struck a deal with his false information, Holden has no intention of backing out now.

Paul even offers a better cash bribe to Holden if he changes his story, but the villain values his freedom more than anything else and turns him down.

Back home, Paul has to tell Terese that his efforts to fix this mess have failed.

Terese is deeply disappointed in Paul, seeing his meddling as unforgivable.

Later in the week, Brent learns that he can avoid a jail sentence if he agrees to join the army instead.

With help from his lawyer Toadie Rebecchi, Brent manages to strike this deal with the judge and gets released.

Harlow (Jemma Donovan) is stunned to see that Brent is a free man again, but her joy turns to despair when he reveals that he'll be away serving in the army for the next few years.

How will Harlow deal with the fact that she's losing Brent?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, June 7 and Friday, June 11 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

