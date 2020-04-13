Neighbours revisits Kyle and Roxy's relationship after Gary's death

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK-pace episodes on Channel 5.

Neighbours revisits Kyle Canning's relationship with Roxy Willis next week as they're drawn closer once again.

The pair developed a mutual attraction in the special Neighbours: Endgame episodes last month, but Kyle has since been distracted by grief for his father Gary.

In next week's episodes, Kyle confides in his housemates Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) about his experience attending a grief support group.

Kyle explains that his gran Sheila got a lot out of the meeting, but he found the whole thing uncomfortable.

Aaron and David are left worried about Kyle afterwards, fearing that he could be bottling up his emotions.

Later, Kyle starts to feel better after the support from the whole Erinsborough community at Kyle's memorial.

Kyle decides that it's time to let his hair down with Roxy (Zima Anderson) and things look set to get hot and heavy between them at the share house.

Unfortunately, Kyle's mood takes a turn as he's suddenly reminded of Gary's death.

Can Roxy find a way to support Kyle, or does she need to take a step back?

Gary Canning's final scenes aired in Neighbours: Endgame last month, as Finn Kelly murdered him with a bow and arrow. Damien Richardson had played the role on and off since 2014.

Colette Mann, who plays Sheila, has since told Digital Spy that she and co-star Christopher Milligan, aka Kyle, will be sticking around on the soap for the foreseeable future.

Neighbours airs these scenes on Friday, April 24 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

